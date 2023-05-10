Yellow warning of thunderstorms for Sheffield with city set to be hit by heavy showers with 'risk of hail'

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is set to come into effect in Sheffield later today, according to forecasters from The Met Office.

A Met Office spokesperson said the yellow warning is set to come into force from 1pm today (Wednesday, May 10), and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

The warning is in place because heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel for the affected areas, which in addition to Sheffield and South Yorkshire, includes Derbyshire and the East Midlands, North Yorkshire, the North East and North West of England.

The Met Office forecast for Sheffield states the city is set to be hit by scattered showers, which will be ‘heavy, slow-moving and possibly thundery in places, with the risk of hail.

Thunderstorms could break out across Sheffield this afternoon (Wednesday, May 10)