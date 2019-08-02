Yellow Warning for thunderstorms issued for Sheffield for this weekend
The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms for Sheffield.
By Ben Green
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 12:06
The warning covers the period from noon and 10pm on Sunday.
According to the Met Office scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding.
The warning states: “The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“However, showers may become slow-moving over some locations and could receive 30-40 mm of rainfall in one or two hours.”