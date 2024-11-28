Which city is going to see snow on Christmas Day 2024? Here are the betting odds.

As the big day gets closer and temperatures plummet, the sportscasting.com/uk traders have priced up which UK areas are most likely to get a white Christmas this year.

London has an outside squeak at 7/1, but of the English areas it’s Sheffield and Newcastle at 6/4 that have the best chance of snow this Christmas, say the betting insiders.

While, if you are looking for a picturesque festive period - the experts are saying you must head to Scotland.

Pictured is a tree-lined Quiet Lane which laid out as a snowy gateway to Sheffield's Mayfield Valley in March 2024.

This is because most places north of the border are fancied for some of the ‘white stuff’ - with Inverness the overall favourite at just 4/6 (odds on) for Christmas Day snow.

Andy Newton, of sportscasting.com/uk said: “Some areas of the UK have already seen snow in November, which suggests a White Christmas ‘somewhere’ will happen come the big day.

“No surprises in seeing most places in Scotland are fancied for some of the ‘white stuff’ by the experts.

“However, if you are looking for a picturesque festive period in England - it seems you’ve got the best chance if you live in Newcastle or Sheffield.”

Here is the full list of White Christmas odds in all the main UK cities and towns:

Aberdeen 10/11

Belfast 7/4

Birmingham 5/1

Blackpool 5/1

Bournemouth 11/1

Brighton 9/1

Bristol 7/1

Cambridge 4/1

Cardiff 5/1

Carlisle 5/1

Coventry 5/1

Derby 7/2

Dundee 6/5

Edinburgh 6/5

Exeter 12/1

Glasgow 11/10

Hull 2/1

Inverness 4/6

Ipswich 4/1

Leeds 5/2

Leicester 4/1

Liverpool 5/1

London 7/1

Luton 6/1

Manchester 5/1

Milton Keynes 6/1

Newcastle 6/4

Norwich 7/2

Northampton 5/1

Nottingham 7/2

Oxford 11/2

Peterborough 9/2

Plymouth 12/1

Portsmouth 11/1

Reading 11/2

Sheffield 6/4

Stoke-On-Trent 5/1

Southampton 11/1

Swansea 6/1

Swindon 11/2

Taunton 8/1

Wolverhampton 11/2

York 9/4