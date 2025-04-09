When will the weather break in Sheffeld? Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees in city
The leading weather forecast body has high hopes for this weeks, with evidence suggesting it will hit 20 degrees by the weekend.
Though all good things must come to an end, and temperatures will steadily decline from Sunday onwards with rain expected not long after.
Thursday, April 10:
Temperatures will rise as we head towards the weekend, with it reaching 18 degrees by 4pm and maintaining the warm weather up until the sun begins to set at 7pm.
Friday, April 11
This weekend could be one of the nicest so far this year, with temperatures of a whopping 20 degrees on Friday and clear blue skies.
Saturday, April 12
And things will continue to look good from there, as temperatures stay at 20 degrees into Saturday, with no clouds in sight. But if you do have any barbecue plans it may be best to sort them out sooner rather than later, as things will quickly get worse.
Sunday, April 13
Strong winds of up to 11mph and constant cloud will make Sunday feel considerably cooler than the rest of the week, with the weather set to get much more rainy and miserable in the week following.
Monday, April 14
The cooler conditions continue into Monday, with winds of up to 13mph set to hit the city.
Tuesday, April 15
Things will remain mostly the same on Tuesday, with slightly weaker winds hopefully set to make things a bit warmer.
Wednesday, April 16
BBC Weather forecasts rain on Wednesday, with the dry spell finally breaking.
Thursday, April 17
Thursday continues the trend, with light showers expected through the day.
Friday, April 18 onwards
Thankfully things begin to clear up on Friday, though don’t expect the same heat spell coming this weekend. Sunday will see the return of rain, with showers expected throughout the day.
