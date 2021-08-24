What will the weather be like in Sheffield on Bank Holiday Monday? Here is the latest Met Office forecast

After a glorious heatwave in July, the rest of the summer has been a little bit of a washout, with lots of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout August.

Hopes of another heatwave have remained high, with lots of positive-sounding updates from the Met Office, but as the month has gone on the forecast has changed rapidly and unfortunately the scorching weather we were so keen for has not materialised.

But all hope is not lost – the Met Office is still predicting that some drier and more settled conditions are on the way, even if there are no record-breaking temperatures.

This is the Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield over the August bank holiday weekend and Bank Holiday Monday.

The latest forecast has now been updated to include the whole bank holiday weekend – (up to Monday, August 30). Here is what it says.

Weekend forecast (Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29)

Sheffield looks set for a decent weekend, with sunny intervals and highs of 20C.

The Met Office says conditions will be “fine and dry” with “sunny spells on Friday and Saturday”.

The forecaster is also predicting that winds will remain light and that there is minimal chance of showers.

Although temperatures won’t be red-hot, they should still be warm and dry enough for you to enjoy some time outside.

Forecast for Bank Holiday Monday (August 30)

The weather trend looks set to continue into Monday, with highs of 20C and sunny spells expected.

There is currently less than a five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop to around 14C in the evening.

Final week of August

We are now into the final full week of August, which is set to bring drier conditions with very little chance of rain throughout the week.

Today, Tuesday, looks set to remain overcast for the rest of the day before some brighter spells this evening, with highs of 20C this afternoon.

Wednesday (August 25) is set to be 21C and overcast until around 3pm, when things will hopefully brighten up.

And Thursday will be slightly cooler and cloudy, with highs of 20C, but may bring some sunny intervals in the evening.

September outlook

The Met Office long-range forecast is now available for the period up to September 21.

For the period between August 28 and Monday, September 6, the forecaster has said: “It looks increasingly likely that these settled conditions will persist through much of this period, with perhaps weak frontal systems bringing some light rain and showers at times. Winds likely to be light to moderate for most.

“Temperatures are likely to be rather warm in the west but near average and cool in the east below any persistent cloud.”

For the following period, September 7 to 21, experts have said: “Confidence decreasing into this period, however there is a signal for high pressure and associated settled conditions to gradually become less dominant, with a trend towards more unsettled conditions.