What will the weather be like in Sheffield next week?

And while it has cooled down in the past week, it’s still been mainly dry, meaning there’s been plenty of options for outdoor fun.

In the coming week (Sunday, August 15 to Friday, August 20) it will stay fairly warm throughout, however will be mainly overcast.

So you can stick with the outdoor plans.

The Met Office has issued an update on when the heatwave will come to Sheffield in its long-range weather forecast.

Here’s what there is to come this week.

Sunday 15: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, highs of 21C.

Monday 16: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by early evening, highs of 19C

Tuesday 17: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by early evening, highs of 19C

Wednesday 18: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by late morning, highs of 20C

Thursday 19: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by lunchtime, highs of 20C