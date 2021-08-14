What will the weather be like in Sheffield next week?
With the summer holiday well under way, what the weather is going to be like has a massive impact on people’s plans.
And while it has cooled down in the past week, it’s still been mainly dry, meaning there’s been plenty of options for outdoor fun.
In the coming week (Sunday, August 15 to Friday, August 20) it will stay fairly warm throughout, however will be mainly overcast.
So you can stick with the outdoor plans.
Here’s what there is to come this week.
Sunday 15: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, highs of 21C.
Monday 16: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by early evening, highs of 19C
Tuesday 17: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by early evening, highs of 19C
Wednesday 18: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by late morning, highs of 20C
Thursday 19: Cloudy changing to sunny intervas by lunchtime, highs of 20C
Friday 20: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, highs of 21C