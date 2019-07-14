What the weather has in store for Sheffield today
Sheffield is set to enjoy a warm Sunday with sunny spells, forecasters have predicted.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 07:25
The Met Office said it would be a dry but cloudy start before cloud slowly clears from late morning onwwards.
It is expected to give some bright and warm sunny spells by the afternoon, with temperatures expected to reach 20°C.
Cloud is again expected to push in from the coast late on Sunday and isolated fog patches could develop in some rural spots.
The minimum overnight temperature will be 12°C.