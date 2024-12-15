Weather: Yellow warning for wind issued across parts of Yorkshire - including Sheffield, Leeds and Ripon
The Met Office have the warning in place between 12.00pm and 5.00pm today (December 15, 2024).
It states residents could experience a “short loss of power” and “delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges”.
Gusts have reportedly been getting stronger through the morning and wind speeds are expecting to reach 45-55mph in parts of Yorkshire.
Some parts of the region could experience winds blowing up to 65mph.
People have been urged to consider road conditions before travelling and to check public transport timetables if required.
The yellow warning has been issued for parts of Yorkshire. It includes Sheffield at its southernmost point and heads north, including parts of Leeds and Ripon, before reaching Colburn.
For the latest information on today’s weather forecase, visit the Met Office website.
