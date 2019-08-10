Weather warning in place as strong winds forecast to batter Sheffield
A weather warning is in place, with strong winds expected to batter Sheffield and much of the country.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which is in place throughout today and covers a huge swathe of the UK, from Cornwall in the south-west to Huddersfield.
It says strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during the daytime today.
It warns people to expect the following:
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible
Some short term loss of power and other services.
Gusts of up to 47mph are forecast in Sheffield, where the Met Office says people are in for a wet morning and early afternoon, with a drier spell from around 4pm.
Tomorrow is expected to be more settled, though rain is likely between midday and 5pm.
Weather warnings have disrupted several major events across England, with music festivals in Cornwall and Norfolk cancelled, Bristol’s International Balloon Fiesta being scaled back and several weekend LGBT+ pride events being postponed over safety concerns.