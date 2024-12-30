Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sheffield is sadly in for a washout.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and wind have been issued for Sheffield and much of the rest of the UK ahead of a “multi-hazard storm” arriving tomorrow.

Sheffield is due for heavy rain and driving winds of up to 50mph in time for celebrations on New Year's Eve, 2024, with a yellow weather warning for wind and snow in place from the Met Office. | Getty Images

Parts of the British Isles are in for frightening winds of up to 75mph coupled with “heavy and persistent” rain to ring in the new year.

Although a warning for snow is in place for Sheffield, so far The Met Office is only predicting heavy rain in time for the celebrations.

However, The Steel City will be hit by winds of up to 50mph by midday on New Year’s Day, and revellers out partying at midnight will have to contend with 40mph winds and pelting rain.

Meanwhile, the yellow weather warning brings a chance of disruption on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including train and plane cancellations, cars becoming stranded on roads, and a small chance of power cuts.

Meanwhile, the BBC is predicting a chance of snow on Sunday, January 5, as biting temperatures arrive by late on New Year’s Day and puts a chill on the rest of the week.

Will it snow or rain in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve?

If you’re planning celebrations for New Year’s Eve or are heading out into town, here is an hour by hour forecast for Sheffield’s weather for December 31 and the early hours of January 1.

Tuesday morning, 6am - 12noon: Cloudy and sunny in places, but this is when the wind in Sheffield will likely be at its strongest, rising from 30mph up to 50mph by midday. Mild at 10C but made chillier by the wind.

Tuesday, 1pm - 11pm: Sadly, heavy rain is excepted to arrive at 1pm on Tuesday and persist until well into New Year’s Day, driven by strong winds of over 40mph.

Midnight on New Year’s Eve, 11pm - 1am: The Met Office unfortunately predicts the rain will fall the hardest in time for midnight. Winds easing off.

January 1, 1am - 6am: Rain should get lighter but still persistent and widespread. Wind falling off to below 30mph. Would be mild out at 9C but wind will make it chillier.

January 1, 6am - 12noon: New Year’s Day is marked by January 1 getting colder and colder. By midday the rain should finally begin to ease off but temperatures will begin dropping to 5C or less.

January 1, 12noon - 6pm: Rain getting substantially lighter but temperature still falling, with wind chill making it “feel like” as low as -1C out. Lighter winds and rain may reduce chance of disruption for people travelling on New Year’s Day.

January 1, 6pm - January 2, 6am: Rain should stop but much colder. Overnight into January 2 expected to drop as low as 0C and “feel like” -4C out.

Will travel be disrupted on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

A separate yellow weather warning also covering Sheffield, and running from 9am on Wednesday until 6am the following morning, has been issued by the Met Office for wind.

It says that ‘very strong winds’ are expected to cause some disruption.

There is a small chance of longer journey times and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail, air and ferry, according to the Met Office, and a slight chance of damager to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

There is also the potential for power cuts and a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, it states.