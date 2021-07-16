Weather in Sheffield: How long will the heatwave last for? Hour-by-hour forecast as scorching temperatures forecast for city this weekend
Make sure you’ve got your suncream at the ready because Sheffield is set for a heatwave this weekend, as the Met Office has forecast temperatures of almost 30C.
After a rather wet and unsettled start to July, we may finally be about to get the summer we have been hoping for as forecasters have predicted a scorching weekend, with the good weather set to stretch into next week.
Experts are predicting a fine and increasingly warm spell of weather with long spells of strong sunshine and very little cloud cover, starting from today, Friday, to Monday.
Winds will be light and – unfortunately – pollen counts will be very high, but so will UV levels as the sun heats things up.
Today will see a “fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine, generally feeling warmer than Thursday, with light breezes”, according to the Met Office The good weather should also strech into tonight.
Saturday will be “dry with plenty of strong sunshine, and generally feeling very warm or locally hot with light winds”, with Sunday also expected to be a hot one.
And the good news is that the warm weather is set to continue until at least Thursday next week.
As temperatures rise into the late 20s, here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend.
Friday, July 16: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.
11am: 22C, sunny
12pm: 24C, sunny
1pm: 25C, sunny
2pm: 26C, sunny intervals
3pm: 27C, sunny intervals
4pm: 27C, sunny intervals
5pm: 27C, sunny intervals
6pm: 26C, sunny intervals
7pm: 25C, cloudy
8pm: 24C, cloudy
9pm: 22C, sunny
10pm: 21C
11pm: 21C
Saturday, July 17: Sunny.
12am: 20C
1am: 19C
2am: 19C
3am: 18C
4am: 18C
5am: 18C
6am: 18C, sunny
7am: 18C, sunny
8am: 20C, sunny
9am: 21C, sunny
10am: 23C, sunny
11am: 24C, sunny
12pm: 25C, sunny
1pm: 26C, sunny
2pm: 27C, sunny
3pm: 28C, sunny
4pm: 28C, sunny
5pm: 28C, sunny
6pm: 27C, sunny
7pm: 26C, sunny
8pm: 25C, sunny
9pm: 23C, sunny
10pm: 22C
11pm: 21C
Sunday, July 18: Sunny.
12am: 20C
1am: 19C
4am: 17C
7am: 18C, sunny
10am: 23C, sunny
1pm: 26C, sunny
4pm: 26C, sunny
7pm: 24C, sunny
10pm: 20C