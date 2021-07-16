After a rather wet and unsettled start to July, we may finally be about to get the summer we have been hoping for as forecasters have predicted a scorching weekend, with the good weather set to stretch into next week.

Experts are predicting a fine and increasingly warm spell of weather with long spells of strong sunshine and very little cloud cover, starting from today, Friday, to Monday.

Winds will be light and – unfortunately – pollen counts will be very high, but so will UV levels as the sun heats things up.

The weather in Sheffield is set to peak this weekend, as people can enjoy a summer heatwave with temperatures reaching almost 30C and plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Today will see a “fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine, generally feeling warmer than Thursday, with light breezes”, according to the Met Office The good weather should also strech into tonight.

Saturday will be “dry with plenty of strong sunshine, and generally feeling very warm or locally hot with light winds”, with Sunday also expected to be a hot one.

And the good news is that the warm weather is set to continue until at least Thursday next week.

As temperatures rise into the late 20s, here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend.

Friday, July 16: Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.

11am: 22C, sunny

12pm: 24C, sunny

1pm: 25C, sunny

2pm: 26C, sunny intervals

3pm: 27C, sunny intervals

4pm: 27C, sunny intervals

5pm: 27C, sunny intervals

6pm: 26C, sunny intervals

7pm: 25C, cloudy

8pm: 24C, cloudy

9pm: 22C, sunny

10pm: 21C

11pm: 21C

Saturday, July 17: Sunny.

12am: 20C

1am: 19C

2am: 19C

3am: 18C

4am: 18C

5am: 18C

6am: 18C, sunny

7am: 18C, sunny

8am: 20C, sunny

9am: 21C, sunny

10am: 23C, sunny

11am: 24C, sunny

12pm: 25C, sunny

1pm: 26C, sunny

2pm: 27C, sunny

3pm: 28C, sunny

4pm: 28C, sunny

5pm: 28C, sunny

6pm: 27C, sunny

7pm: 26C, sunny

8pm: 25C, sunny

9pm: 23C, sunny

10pm: 22C

11pm: 21C

Sunday, July 18: Sunny.

12am: 20C

1am: 19C

4am: 17C

7am: 18C, sunny

10am: 23C, sunny

1pm: 26C, sunny

4pm: 26C, sunny

7pm: 24C, sunny