Experts say it is likely the dust will make the most impact at higher altitudes, which is more likely to cause a hazy sky effect rather than impact the air quality nearer the ground.

The forecast for Sheffield on Friday, May 20, is for light rain showers and a moderate breeze. This could make conditions perfect for blood rain and hazy skies.

The Met Office forecast says: “Becoming cloudier through the morning on Friday with occasional showers into the afternoon. These turning heavier and more frequent for a time into the evening before conditions becoming drier overnight. Maximum temperature 17C.”

A cloud of Saharan dust could create a blood rain effect in Sheffield tomorrow as it turns the rain from thunderstorms a shade of red.

There could be also be surface deposits on cars after the rain has cleared – a phenomenon last seen in the city in April 2019.

“Blood rain” occurs when high concentrations of red-coloured dust or particles combine with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls, according to the Met Office.

The red or orange rain is expected in some parts of the UK after moving across Europe, alongside heavy downpours, lightning, strong winds, and hail.

The dust cloud, which originated in the Sahara, was last seen in the UK in March – causing the skies to turn temporarily orange, reports The Guardian.