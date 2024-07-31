Watch: Video shows Sheffielders making the most of soaring temperatures in Crookes Valley Park
Our video, filmed this afternoon, shows how people enjoyed the weather, finding plenty of ways to enjoy themselves in what was one of the hottest days the city has seen this year.
Temperatures in the city were up in the high 20s as the sun shone, and we caught up with people making the most of the weather in Crookes Valley Park.
Some found water to enjoy, while others were keen to run around with a football or enjoy a tasty picnic.
Others found other uses for the water, with fishing rods out and about.
Take a look at our video and see how Sheffield enjoyed the hot weather.
Note: Sheffield Council advises against swimming in the lake for reasons including water quality and testing, the deep water in the centre, unknown objects under the surface, and cold water temperatures.
