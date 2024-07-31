Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield residents took to the city’s parks to make the most of soaring temperatures.

Our video, filmed this afternoon, shows how people enjoyed the weather, finding plenty of ways to enjoy themselves in what was one of the hottest days the city has seen this year.

Temperatures in the city were up in the high 20s as the sun shone, and we caught up with people making the most of the weather in Crookes Valley Park.

Some found water to enjoy, while others were keen to run around with a football or enjoy a tasty picnic.

Others found other uses for the water, with fishing rods out and about.

Take a look at our video and see how Sheffield enjoyed the hot weather.

