You don’t need anything fancy to have fun in the snow - a bag-for-life and a good-sized hill will do.

The Star's own David Kessen shared these videos of sledding in the snow on Crookes Valley Park - with nothing but trays and plastic bags.

Head out on a winter’s day after snow, and the chances are you’ll see this great tradition being carried out on the slopes of any of Sheffield’s parks.

Watch the clip above, and read more about this classic way to enjoy the snow on a budget here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/lifestyle/i-tried-plastic-bag-sledging-in-a-sheffield-park-and-this-was-the-biggest-surprise-4930665