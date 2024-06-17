Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer 2024 has got off to a mild start so far with the coolest June in years. Here's how Sheffield residents are finding it.

The first two weeks of June 2024 have been noticeably cooler than expected, and certainly the chilliest in recent memory.

After the screaming hot heatwaves the UK have experienced in the last few summers and the topic of climate change makes itself ever louder, the break in blazing weather has generated mixed views.

