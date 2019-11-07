Video footage shows flooding on Sheffield roads as amber weather warning issued
Reports are coming in of flooding on roads in and around Sheffield this morning.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 9:11 am
This video footage shows flooding on Main Road in Darnall as torrrential rain batters the city.
A weather warning for rain for the city has been upgraded in the last few hours to the second highest level.
Forecaster are warning of ‘significant disruption’ and danger to life.
Send your photos and videos of flooding in the area to news@thestar.co.uk