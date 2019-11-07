Video footage shows flooding on Sheffield roads as amber weather warning issued

This video footage shows flooding on Main Road in Darnall as torrrential rain batters the city.

A weather warning for rain for the city has been upgraded in the last few hours to the second highest level.

Forecaster are warning of ‘significant disruption’ and danger to life.

The scene in Main Road, Darnall this morning

