UK weather: Met Office map shows where thundery showers will hit UK - 5 day weather forecast
A Met Office weather map shows where heavy and thundery showers will hit the UK today (March 23).
The Met Office said: “There will be some bright or sunny spells this afternoon. Some showers too though, especially in the southeast where they could turn heavy and locally thundery. Fairly warm in the south, with nearer average temperatures elsewhere.”
Met Office’s UK 5 day forecast
Today (March 23)
Low cloud lifting and breaking to allow some brighter spells. Outbreaks of rain in the north gradually easing. But showers developing across southern regions, some heavy and perhaps thundery. Rather warm in the south, cooler in the breeze further north.
Tonight (March 23)
Showers in the south easing through the evening and gradually dying out overnight, but with low cloud reforming. Clear spells in the north allowing frost and isolated fog patches.
Monday
Low cloud slowly clearing across England and Wales to leave a mainly fine day. Sunny start further north, but outbreaks of rain reaching western Scotland and Northern Ireland by mid-afternoon.
Breezy in the north with further spells of rain possible, though mostly light. Southern regions managing to stay mainly dry. Near-average temperatures and feeling pleasant in any sunny spells.
