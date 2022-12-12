Icy temperatures have hot Sheffield and the wider Yorkshire area this week

Icy conditions and subzero temperatures look set to remain in Sheffield for most of the week ahead. Today, the top temperature in places could be no higher than 1C.

The weather has led to disruption on railways and roads across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘feels like’ temperature often better reflects quite how chilly you’re likely to be, and in Sheffield this week this could be as low as -6C. Be prepared for the mercury reaching this low by around the midpoint of the week.

Today (December 12) conditions will be cloudy and cold. There is potential for the temperature to not rise above 0C all day. This will make for a bitterly cold start to the new week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things may look slightly different by the weekend, with the sunny skies set to be replaced by clouds. This will lead to a gradual rise in the temperature which could reach 5C by Sunday (December 17). The ‘feels like’ temperature, however, could still remain around the 1-2C mark.

Here’s the latest situation on the railways and roads around Sheffield. Also included is a short summary of the Met Office forecast for the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail

The current situation on trains around Sheffield is that the biggest disruption will not come from the weather. The 48 hour strike from train workers union RMT, which begins on Tuesday December 13, will have a far bigger impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services around the city look to be relatively unaffected. Services to Manchester, for example, continue to run on time and none have been cancelled by any weather issues. For the latest information, visit the Trainline website .

Roads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although disruption has been caused in the south of England, Sheffield looks to have avoided any road issues so far during this cold snap. Sheffield City Council has a priority when it comes to gritting roads in the city.

The council grit over 60% of the highway network in priority order. This includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

priority 1 routes – the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways

priority 2 routes – other main routes, such as bus routes, link roads, roads where key public service facilities are located, and rural routes

The council also clears snow from the busiest pavements and pedestrianised areas, for example around the city centre, hospitals and main retail areas. No other pavements are gritted in the city by the council. Abandoned or badly parked cars can prevent council gritters from getting through, so drivers are warned to be mindful where cars are left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln have been disrupted by the flooding. File picture shows a train in Sheffield Station

Met Office forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, December 12

A cold day with some brighter spells, though freezing fog could be slow to clear in some places. Becoming more cloudy through the afternoon. Generally dry but isolated wintry showers remain possible along the coast. Maximum temperature 1C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another cold night with clear spells leading to areas of freezing fog and another widespread frost. Dry for most, with any wintry showers on coasts easing. Minimum temperature -5C.

Tuesday, December 13

Advertisement Hide Ad