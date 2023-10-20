News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Tractor rescues driver stuck in deep water as car abandoned in flood

A nearby tractor had to save the driver after their car got stuck in flood water in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
A car stuck in deep flood water at Jordanthorpe has been abandoned after becoming partly submerged.

The car driver had to be gotten out of the car and away from the scene by a tractor driver, according to a witness.

Jordanthorpe Parkway is now closed near the Bowshaw roundabout.

People are urged to steer clear of areas heavily affected by flooding, and avoid travelling if possible.

You can watch the developments in Jordanthorpe in the video at the top of the page.

