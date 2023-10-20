A nearby tractor had to save the driver after their car got stuck in flood water in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield.

A car stuck in deep flood water at Jordanthorpe has been abandoned after becoming partly submerged.

The car driver had to be gotten out of the car and away from the scene by a tractor driver, according to a witness.

Jordanthorpe Parkway is now closed near the Bowshaw roundabout.

People are urged to steer clear of areas heavily affected by flooding, and avoid travelling if possible.