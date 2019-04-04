This is when Sheffield is expected to bask in the warmest weather of the year so far

It has felt more like winter than spring in recent days with overnight frosts and snow in some northern parts of the UK.

In the coming days it will feel less cold but will be nothing to write home about for the time of year.

(Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

Over the next week or so the weather will remain relatively dry and settled and the Met Office is hinting that things could turn much warmer later this month,

The Met Office’s long range forecast for the period between Friday April 19 and Friday May 3 states: “Blocked and settled conditions are most likely to dominate the weather through this period.

“These will bring a good deal of dry weather, especially across the north and northwest of the UK.

“There are still likely to be some wetter interludes from time to time, these perhaps mainly affecting the south and southwest. Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year.”

The hottest ever April temperature recorded in the UK came way back in 1949 when 29.4C was recorded in London.