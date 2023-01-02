This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this week as people across city return to work

As many of us return to work for the first time this year, this is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week.

According to The Met Office, it will be dry, clear and cold this evening, with a frost developing and perhaps some fog patches. Any fog lifting later in the night as it becomes slightly milder, the breeze strengthens and cloud increases, with rain reaching western areas by dawn. Minimum temperature -2°C.

Moving on to tomorrow (Tuesday, December 3), a band of rain and brisk winds will move eastward through the early morning. It will be largely dry but cloudy from late morning, although further rain and strong winds spreading in later. Maximum temperature 10°C.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be windy with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be a dry start on Thursday, but rain is expected to spread northeastwards later. Outbreaks of rain will clear to sunny spells on Friday.