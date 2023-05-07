News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
19 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
20 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
20 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over rest of coronation bank holiday weekend

The Met Office have given their verdict on what the weather will be like in Sheffield on the extra bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th May 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 07:58 BST

With just eight bank holidays a year, people in this country always try to make the most of them. But this year, the number has been taken up to nine, in order to mark the coronation of King Charles III, which took place yesterday (Saturday, May 5). Many will be hoping to spend the extra bank holiday basking in spring sunshine.

And now, the Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forecaster’s ‘headline’ prediction for Sheffield over the next couple of days is ‘changeable with showers or longer spells of rain. Warm Sunday’.

Most Popular
The Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is inThe Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is in
The Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is in

The Met Office says it will be murky in Sheffield, with low cloud and patchy drizzle at first. Cloud is expected to steadily clear towards the coast during the morning, with sunny spells and slow-moving showers soon developing across the region, heavy at times. Warm inland but feeling cooler along coastal areas. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tonight, showers will fade away during the evening, followed by dry and largely clear skies. Cloud is expected to increase in the west by dawn, but there will be a risk of shallow fog in low lying areas. Minimum temperature 10°C.

On bank holiday there will be ‘some hazy sunshine in the east initially but generally breezy and cloudy with rain, heavy at times, spreading east,’ according to the Met Office. It will be colder than Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Related topics:Met OfficeCharles IIISheffield