The Met Office have given their verdict on what the weather will be like in Sheffield on the extra bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III.

With just eight bank holidays a year, people in this country always try to make the most of them. But this year, the number has been taken up to nine, in order to mark the coronation of King Charles III, which took place yesterday (Saturday, May 5). Many will be hoping to spend the extra bank holiday basking in spring sunshine.

And now, the Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecaster’s ‘headline’ prediction for Sheffield over the next couple of days is ‘changeable with showers or longer spells of rain. Warm Sunday’.

The Met Office Sheffield forecast for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is in

The Met Office says it will be murky in Sheffield, with low cloud and patchy drizzle at first. Cloud is expected to steadily clear towards the coast during the morning, with sunny spells and slow-moving showers soon developing across the region, heavy at times. Warm inland but feeling cooler along coastal areas. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, showers will fade away during the evening, followed by dry and largely clear skies. Cloud is expected to increase in the west by dawn, but there will be a risk of shallow fog in low lying areas. Minimum temperature 10°C.