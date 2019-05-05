This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield for the early May bank holiday ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As we approach the early May bank holiday, this is what meteorologists from the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield.

Today will be cold to start with a frost in places, then dry this morning with spells of sunshine.

A few showers will develop this afternoon, perhaps heavy at times, though many places are likely to stay dry. Light northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Showers will die out early this evening, then dry with clear spells developing and becoming chilly. Cloud increases from the north late in the night, perhaps bringing some outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

For the bank holiday Monday, the Met Office says you can expect it to be cloudy with showers or outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. These will mostly die out during the evening, leaving the rest of the night dry but cloudy. Light winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

As we head back to work, you can expect sunny spells on Tuesday with occasional showers, some heavy.

Forecasts suggest it will be cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with occasional outbreaks of rain. Showers or some longer spells of rain on Thursday.