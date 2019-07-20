This is what will the weather be like in Sheffield for Tramlines today
Sheffield’s biggest party got underway yesterday with thousands of revelers heading to Hillsborough Park for Tramlines 2019.
Weather conditions weren’t exactly ideal for open air entertainment but that didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of those who watched the Manic Street Preachers and Two Door Cinema Club kick of the 11th annual Tramlines festival in style.
And it looks like there will be more of the same today with warm but wet conditions dominating the forecast.
Saturday will start largely dry, but will soon become rather cloudy with scattered showers and blustery winds.
Showers are likely to turn heavy and perhaps thundery in places, before gradually easing later in the afternoon, allowing for increased sunny spells.
The maximum temperature 23°C.
Tonight any remaining showers will die out to leave most places dry and sunny this evening and it will remain dry overnight with largely clear skies.
The minimum temperature will be 10°C.
Sunday will be largely dry with patchy cloud and warm sunny spells.
It will become increasingly breezy, particularly over the Pennines, with cloud and rain spreading into the west in the evening.
The maximum temperature will be 24°C.