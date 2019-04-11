This is what the weather is set to be like over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Sheffield - Helen Johnson

The Easter bank holiday weekend is quickly approaching - but will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

This is what the weather is set to be like over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The beginning of next week in Sheffield looks set to be cloudy and dry, with an average daytime temperature of around 13C and a minimum temperature of 4-6C.

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 15 April to Wednesday 24 April explains that “There is reasonably high confidence in the general trend next week.

Monday looks mostly dry with some sunshine, although temperatures will be below average with a cold east to southeasterly wind.”

As Good Friday approaches, Tuesday to Thursday is generally set to become more changeable from the south and southwest, with most areas seeing some rain, but the far north could stay drier and brighter.

Temperatures are expected to rise to average, turning locally rather warm in the south and west.

‘Mixed with rain and some sun at times’

Easter weekend in Sheffield looks set to see a mixture of rain and sun, with average temperatures expected for this time of year.

The Met Office said, “Confidence reduces markedly during Easter and the start of the following week.

“However, the weather looks mixed with rain and some sun at times, the rain becoming most likely towards the northwest.

“Temperatures will trend from slightly above average to nearer normal.”