This is how hot it got in Sheffield as Britain basked on warmest day of the year
People sought any way of cooling down as Sheffield basked in near record-breaking temperatures yesterday.
The mercury peaked in the city at a sweltering 30.9C on Saturday, according to the Met Office, making it easily the warmest day of the year so far and one of the hottest ever in June.
Sunbathers were out in force, soaking up the rays, as Sheffield enjoyed 11.7 hours of sunshine – more than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber.
Children kept cool by splashing around in the fountains at the Peace Gardens, while others had their parasols out as they sought refuge from the sun’s glare.
Spare a thought too for all those performing as part of the Chance to Dance Festival in the city centre, who must have worked up a considerable sweat.
West London was the hottest place in Britain as temperatures reached 34C at Heathrow, which must have left some holidaymakers wondering why they were jetting off in search of summer sun.
That wasn’t too far off the June record of 35.6C, which was set in 1976.
Tesco said sales of barbecue food had soared, as people made the most of the hot weather, with the supermarket predicting it would sell more than a million packs of sausages and 650,000 packs of burgers during the weekend.
What Britain experienced yesterday was nothing compared with what much of mainland Europe has been enduring, with France wilting as the temperature reached a record 44.3C on Friday.
The heat in Sheffield has subsided today and the Met Office forecasts the daily high will hover around 18C-20C mark over the coming week, during which it is expected to remain largely dry.