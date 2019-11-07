There has been sever flooding in parts of South Yorkshire after heavy rain battered the county throughout November 7.

These photos show the flooding in and around Sheffield as torrential rain barrages South Yorkshire

Heavy rain has been battering Sheffield all day and it does not look likely to let up until Friday morning.

By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:08 pm

These pictures show the extent of the flooding caused by the bad weather in Sheffield and the surrounding towns and villages.

1. Severe flooding in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Residents try to save their homes with sand bags. Homes are severely flooded as raging flood water rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield. A red flood alert is put in place. November 07 2019. Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Central and Northern England over Thursday causing wide spread flooding.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

2. Severe flooding in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Homes are severely flooded as raging flood water rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield. A red flood alert is put in place. November 07 2019. Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Central and Northern England over Thursday causing wide spread flooding.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

3. Severe flooding in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Homes are severely flooded as raging flood water rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield. A red flood alert is put in place. November 07 2019. Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Central and Northern England over Thursday causing wide spread flooding.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

4. Severe flooding in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Homes are severely flooded as raging flood water rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield. A red flood alert is put in place. November 07 2019. Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Central and Northern England over Thursday causing wide spread flooding.

Photo: Tom Maddick / SWNS

