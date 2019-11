A Met Office amber warning for rain is in force for the city today and things aren’t set to improve until tomorrow.

These are the roads that have been closed so far:

Ecclesall Road South

Woodseats Road is currently still open despite the flooding

Parkway Drive

Mickley Lane

Fife Street

Whitley Lane