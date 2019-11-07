These are the latest flood warnings in place in Sheffield and the surrounding area

These are the flood warnings in place in Sheffield and the surrounding areas at the moment.

And with heavy rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day, a number of flood warnings are still in place for Sheffield and the surrounding area.

18 flood warnings, where immediate action is required, and 10 flood alerts where people are advised to be prepare are in place according to the Flood Information Service.

This is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in place for Sheffield and the towns and villages in the surrounding area.

Flood warnings

These are where severe flooding is expected and people are advised to take action as soon as possible. River levels are rising rapidly and flooding of homes, businesses and farmland is ‘expected’.

Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield

Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank

Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield

River Don at Blackburn Meadows

River Don at Ewden water treatment works

River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton

River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook

River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road

River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street

River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge

River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre

River Don at Wharncliffe Side

River Loxley along Holme Lane

River Loxley at Malinbridge

River Loxley at Owlerton

River Rother at Renishaw

River Rother at Treeton

Whiston Brook at Whiston

Flood alerts

Flooding in these places is possible but not yet expected by the Flood Information Service. Flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible as a result of rising water levels.

Blackburn Brook

Car Brook

Lower River Rother

Middle River Don

River Doe Lea catchment

River Sheaf and Porter Brook

Upper Derwent in Derbyshire

Upper River Don catchment

Upper River Rother catchment