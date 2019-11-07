These are the latest flood warnings in place in Sheffield and the surrounding area
An amber weather warning has been in place for Sheffield all day.
And with heavy rain forecast to continue for the rest of the day, a number of flood warnings are still in place for Sheffield and the surrounding area.
18 flood warnings, where immediate action is required, and 10 flood alerts where people are advised to be prepare are in place according to the Flood Information Service.
This is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in place for Sheffield and the towns and villages in the surrounding area.
Flood warnings
These are where severe flooding is expected and people are advised to take action as soon as possible. River levels are rising rapidly and flooding of homes, businesses and farmland is ‘expected’.
Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield
Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank
Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield
River Don at Blackburn Meadows
River Don at Ewden water treatment works
River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton
River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook
River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road
River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street
River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge
River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre
River Don at Wharncliffe Side
River Loxley along Holme Lane
River Loxley at Malinbridge
River Loxley at Owlerton
River Rother at Renishaw
River Rother at Treeton
Whiston Brook at Whiston
Flood alerts
Flooding in these places is possible but not yet expected by the Flood Information Service. Flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible as a result of rising water levels.
Blackburn Brook
Car Brook
Lower River Rother
Middle River Don
River Doe Lea catchment
River Sheaf and Porter Brook
Upper Derwent in Derbyshire
Upper River Don catchment
Upper River Rother catchment
Whiston Brook