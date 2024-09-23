Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Amber weather warning is in place today as parts of the UK could see a month’s worth of rain fall in just 24 hours.

Heavy downpours have caused chaos in southern regions since Sunday evening, with incidents of flooding, cars left under water and roads and schools closed. Public transport disruption has also been reported.

In Dunstable, firefighters shared a video with cars submersed in flood water on Luton Road. They said: “The crews have been to 11 emergency incidents this evening (Sunday) with other stations also assisting in the Dunstable area with further incidents, many caused by the heavy rain and subsequent flooding.”

Two schools – Harlington Upper and Harlington Lower Schools – are closed, as well as Cockernhoe Primary School. Schools are also closed in parts of Banbury.

In Wolverhampton, a major road between Dudley Port and Oldbury is closed this morning (Monday) due to flooding. Sandwell Council's Highways department posted a picture of Sedgley Road East/Tipton Road, which is currently closed between Cleton Street and Dudley Road West due to deep surface water across the width of the road. The main road runs between Dudley Port and Oldbury.

Starbucks in Harborough Road, Northamptonshire, has been affected by the heavy rainfall over the weekend, and today (Monday September 23) had an issue with its roof (video above). Firefighters were called to the scene at around 1.30pm. Staff and the public were evacuated from the store.

One eye-witness said: “Starbucks Kingsthorpe roof caved in while we were in there. Fire brigade on scene.”

The moment lightning strikes the roof of a pensioner's house in Stoke-on-Trent. | SWNS

An amber rain warning has been issued for gridlocked Aylesbury for the rest of Monday, with cars driving through 2ft of floodwater on the Oxford Road. The Met Office initially issued a yellow weather warning for Aylesbury Vale, before upgrading it to amber, meaning heavy rain is expected to produce some flooding and travel disruption across the region today.

Warnings are also in place across parts of Northamptonshire and Peterborough. The Met Office says: “Some areas could see over a month's worth of rain falling on Monday.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, a pensioner’s home in Stoke-on-Trent was struck by lightening with the explosion captured on video. Firefighters and police were called to the property before evacuating neighbours and setting up a cordon. A security camera from a nearby home captured the harrowing moment the bolt hits the roof, causing a massive explosion.