The best Sheffield Northern Lights pictures as Aurora Borealis lights up South Yorkshire's skies

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 09:13 GMT

There is a chance we will be able to see the lights again over the weekend.

The Northern Lights have made a rare and stunning appearance across the UK.

Usually, every effort has to be made to avoid light pollution in order to see the lights, also known as aurora borealis, but an intense solar storm last night (October 10 and 11) meant they were particularly visible.

Subscribe to The Star’s free newsletter

The colours, which occur when gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are hit by charged particles from the sun, were seen across the UK, from Scotland to Sussex.

This is the second time this year we have been able to see them, with them last appearing five months ago to the day, in May.

Here are some of the best photos taken locally, in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, shared by readers.

Tom Dyson

1. Hillsborough

Tom Dyson | Submit

Photo Sales
Mathew Stringer

2. Redmires

Mathew Stringer | Submit

Photo Sales
Jodie Burnham

3. Oughtibridge Park

Jodie Burnham | Submit

Photo Sales
Jennie Mason

4. Beighton

Jennie Mason | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern LightsSouth YorkshireSheffieldEarth
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice