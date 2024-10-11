The Northern Lights have made a rare and stunning appearance across the UK.

Usually, every effort has to be made to avoid light pollution in order to see the lights, also known as aurora borealis, but an intense solar storm last night (October 10 and 11) meant they were particularly visible.

The colours, which occur when gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are hit by charged particles from the sun, were seen across the UK, from Scotland to Sussex.

This is the second time this year we have been able to see them, with them last appearing five months ago to the day, in May.