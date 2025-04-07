Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures reach 20 degrees.

Following a glorious weekend it seems the sun is here to stay, as temperatures remain high throughout the week.

And it may be time to dust off the barbecue, as according to the Met Office this weekend will be scorching, with temperatures of 20 degrees on both Friday and Saturday.

So here’s what you can expect for the coming week:

Tuesday, April 8:

While it will be a chilly morning, dropping to 4 degrees when people travel to work at 8am, things will quickly pick up, reaching 10 degrees by midday and 14 degrees by 5pm.

And thankfully, the heavier winds of last week seem to have vanished, staying at a steady 4mph throughout the day.

It seems it will even be nicer than the Greek capital Athens, that will be plagued by clouds and strong winds throughout the day.

With the weather predicted to be warm and sunny, maybe it's time to fire up the family barbecue this weekend. But if you fancy getting out and about, we've drawn up a guide below to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Wednesday, April 9:

Conditions will remain mostly the same on Wednesday, with a slight rise in weather speeds from 1pm onwards.

However, the major improvement will be in the morning, that it set to rise to 7 degrees by 10am, making that travel to work much nicer.

Thursday, April 10:

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head towards the weekend, with it reaching 17 degrees by 4pm and maintaining the warm weather up until the sun begins to set at 7pm.

Friday, April 11 onwards:

This weekend could be one of the nicest so far this year, with temperatures of 19 and 20 degrees on both Friday and Saturday and clear blue skies.

But if you do have any barbecue plans it may be best to sort them out sooner rather than later, as by Sunday conditions will begin to drop, with cloudy skies forecast and winds of 11mph set to make lighting a fire much harder.

