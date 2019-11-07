Stranded Meadowhall shoppers buy pyjamas from Primark and charge phones at Carphone Warehouse during floods

Family stranded in Meadowhall - Credit: Sarina Ratcliffe-Jones

Meadowhall has said shoppers stranded by flooding after the River Don burst its banks are welcome to stay at the centre overnight if they wish.

Sheffield has been battered by flooding and torrential rain with many roads closed and more than 100 flood warnings in place.

Bosses were forced to cancel Meadowhall Christmas Live at the last minute due to concerns over transport and severe weather.

With Meadowhall Interchange station closed, the M1 shut and trams cancelled, the centre was put on lockdown and shoppers were advised to stay inside for the safety.

The majority have now left the building but the centre has said people are welcome to stay for their own safety.

A spokesman said: “The weather is ever-changing but the latest advice is to leave the centre as the traffic has eased but drivers may still encounter severe delays.

“For the best route home please visit the Twitter channel for South Yorkshire Police.

“For anyone who prefers to stay with us in the centre they are very welcome to do so. We encourage everyone to stay safe in these extreme weather conditions.”

Stranded shoppers have been keeping social media updated with their plight inside Meadowhall.

Bethany tweeted: “We’re being given nothing, no blankets or anything. People have had to go to Primark to buy everything themselves as it’s freezing in Meadowhall.”

Eivina tweeted: “Loads of people are stuck in Meadowhall because of the flood and some of my mates are those people and they have decided to make the most of the situation and get comfy in some Primark pjs #floods #Meadowhall”

Fi tweeted: “Carphonewarehouse are offering to recharge phones in the #meadowhall store for those still stuck inside and need to contact friends and family.”