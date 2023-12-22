Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Pia wreaked havoc on Sheffield on Thursday (December 21), as winds of up to 55mph tore through the city.

Forecasters said the storm, which came with a yellow weather warning, could cause damage to houses (with tiles coming off roofs), power cuts, and travel disruption with the possibility of road closures.

The roofing of maisonettes in the Haslam Crescent area of Sheffield was pictured hanging off during Storm Pia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield, the strong gusts of wind saw several trees brought down, and residents in the Lowedges area of the city saw their roofing torn away from their flat block.

Kerrie Ibbotson resident on Haslam Crescent, Lowedges, said she was unable to take her three-year-old to nursery after she and her neighbours were urged by Sheffield City Council to stay inside due to risk of flying debris.

During the storm, the 22 year old mum-of-two said: "My main worry was that [the council] was going to evacuate us, and that we wouldn’t be in our home for Christmas.

Sheffield Housing repairs teams have been carrying out repair works today (December 22) to roofing of maisonettes in the Lowedges area of the city.

"There’s children and elderly living in these maisonettes, people have jobs to go to and feel like they can’t leave their house in case the roof falls on them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Housing repairs teams attended Kerrie’s property this morning (December 22) to remove parts of the roof which were loose. A full assessment of the roof will be undertaken by the council, and tenants will be made known when roof replacement works will begin.