Storm Pia: Photos show destruction to Sheffield maisonettes after residents urged to stay indoors
High winds caused chaos in Sheffield yesterday, forcing residents to stay inside their homes.
Storm Pia wreaked havoc on Sheffield on Thursday (December 21), as winds of up to 55mph tore through the city.
Forecasters said the storm, which came with a yellow weather warning, could cause damage to houses (with tiles coming off roofs), power cuts, and travel disruption with the possibility of road closures.
In Sheffield, the strong gusts of wind saw several trees brought down, and residents in the Lowedges area of the city saw their roofing torn away from their flat block.
Kerrie Ibbotson resident on Haslam Crescent, Lowedges, said she was unable to take her three-year-old to nursery after she and her neighbours were urged by Sheffield City Council to stay inside due to risk of flying debris.
During the storm, the 22 year old mum-of-two said: "My main worry was that [the council] was going to evacuate us, and that we wouldn’t be in our home for Christmas.
"There’s children and elderly living in these maisonettes, people have jobs to go to and feel like they can’t leave their house in case the roof falls on them."
Council Housing repairs teams attended Kerrie’s property this morning (December 22) to remove parts of the roof which were loose. A full assessment of the roof will be undertaken by the council, and tenants will be made known when roof replacement works will begin.
Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Committee, said: "Right now our team's priority is to make sure everyone is safe and sound in their homes before Christmas."