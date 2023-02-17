More than 1,000 properties in Sheffield are without power today brought on by damage by Storm Otto.

Gusts of up to 45mph were recorded in the Steel City this morning (February 17) after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office. A large tree came crashing down on Endcliffe Vale Road and disruption was seen across the region when winds were at their highest before 10am.

Now, more than 1,000 homes are without power in the Deepcar, Stocksbridge and Bolsterstone area due to damage. A further 300 properties have also been affected in the Hillsborough and Stannington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Powergrid estimates that service for Stocksbridge may not be restored for up to 24 hours. Residents have been advised the earliest their electricity will be back on could be 9am on Saturday (February 18).

File photo, Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. More than 1,000 homes in the Stocksbridge and Deepcar area are without power today (February 17) after Storm Otto reportedly 'brought down' a power line.

Meanwhile, a resident in a Stocksbridge community Facebook page claims a power line has been ‘brought down’ in the Hollin Busk fields area.