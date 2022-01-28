Storm Malik: Sheffield to be battered by 35mph wind gusts this weekend
A low pressure system named as Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute will bring high winds and wet weather to Sheffield this weekend.
Here is a guide of what weather you can expect in Sheffield this weekend.
Tonight will be dry and cloudy, although some areas might see light rain and drizzle. Strong winds are expected throughout the night, with gusts of around 35 mph. The minimum temperature will be 8 °C.
Saturday will start cloudy with more strong winds before a band of blustery but mostly light rain arrives, clearing around midday. Clearer, colder weather will follow, with long sunny spells and winds gradually easing. The maximum temperature will be 11 °C.
Sunday will start cold and frosty, with some sunny spells likely around midday before cloud thickens with rain later into the evening. It will be windy overnight, with gales possible. The maximum temperature will be around 7 °C.
Monday will be another very breezy day with strong gusts of around 30 mph likely. Blustery showers and sunny spells are also expected.
As we head into the month of February, clouds and outbreaks of rain are likely, with temperatures expected to be around 9 degrees, which is near normal for this time of year.
In their long-range weather forecast, The Met Office has said: “Moving further into February, the largely settled and cloudy weather is likely to remain for most, with some rain and strong winds at times. Overall, temperatures are likely to be near or milder than average through this period, although some brief colder than average spells are possible.”