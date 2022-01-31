Sheffield was hit with heavy gusts over the weekend as Storm Malik and Storm Corrie both lashed the UK, causing widespread damage and disruption.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed described how he narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree while in his car, trains between Leeds and Sheffield were disrupted due to a tree on the railway line, and both the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester had to be closed.

As Storm Corrie clears to the East on Monday, the UK’s weather will remain blustery through the start of the week with occasional spells of rain, although it will feel mild with temperatures climbing to double figures by Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Storm Corrie and Storm Malik swept through Sheffield this weekend causing damage and disruption (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Today will be bright with plenty of sunny spells, and winds are set to decrease by midday but will pick up again later into the day. The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of mainly light rain and drizzle, particularly persistent over high ground. Strong winds are expected overnight, with gusts of around 35 mph. The minimum temperature will be 2 °C.