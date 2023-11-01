Sheffield took its punishment during Storm Babet but will largely escape Storm Ciaran.

Sheffield will escape the worst of Storm Ciaran this week - but some very heavy rain is still set to arrive on Thursday.

Large areas of Scotland and South England have been issued amber weather warnings for wind and yellow warnings for rain across November 1, 2, and 3 as Storm Ciaran makes landfall.

Sheffield will escape the brunt of Storm Ciaran this week, with no weather warnings currently in place. But heavy rain will arrive on Thursday to batter the Steel City. (Credit: Met Office)

Winds of up to 70mph are predicted along the south coast posing a threat to life, and around 70 flood warnings are in force across the UK.

There are currently no weather warnings at all in place for Sheffield on any day this week.

However, heavy rain is expected to lash the Steel City by Thursday.

Starting from around 1am on November 2, it is forecast to rain nearly constantly until 9am, and much of the rest of the day as well in the form of sharp showers.

Water damaged cars are seen as flood waters begin to recede in the village of Catcliffe after Storm Babet flooded homes, business and roads. PIC: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The worst of the rain will fall in the early hours of Thursday between midnight and 7am. Conditions may clear up between then and noon, with harsher showers at around 3pm, 5pm, and from 9pm until midnight.

Winds of up to 28mph are predicted in the early morning before settling down to around 17mph in the day and rising back up to 24mph from 5pm and into the evening.

It comes after Sheffield took its share of punishment on October 16 during Storm Babet, when severe rain saw several of the city's rivers burst their banks or report record high water levels.

Homes were evacuated in Catcliffe, near Rotherham, after the River Rother flooded the area.

An investigation has been launched into the flooding by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Residents affected by the flood are being invited to claim up to £500 in grants from the Government for help with immediate costs.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said: "Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the flooding, which is why we want to be able to do what we can as soon as we can to help people in the immediate aftermath.

"I have witnessed myself the devastation and emotional toll this has had on our residents across Rotherham, and in particular in Catcliffe. The heartbreak of seeing families throwing away much treasured possessions which are beyond repair after being covered in filthy flood water, is hard to witness.

