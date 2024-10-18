Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Ashley is set to bring severe gales and heavy rain to Sheffield on Sunday.

The Met Office says cloud and rain will clear on Saturday, with plenty of sunny spells and light winds.

But it will become ‘very windy with gales or severe gales’ and a spell of heavy rain on Sunday. At the same time, a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for wind is in place for the north west of England and Scotland, increasing to Amber for the west coast of Scotland.

The outlook for Sheffield on Monday is windy with isolated showers and bands of showers Tuesday.

Sunday’s forecast will be the latest deluge to hit Sheffield. On Monday, September 30, the Met Office issued two flood warnings and four flood alerts after a day of relentless rain.

Then the remains of Hurricane Kirk brought very wet and windy conditions on October 9.