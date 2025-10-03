Storm Amy: When storm will be most intense over Sheffield on Saturday, according to Met Office

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 19:52 BST
Stormy Amy is set to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to Sheffield when it intensifies on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind from midnight Friday until 7pm on Saturday, October 4.

Its hour-by-hour forecast shows wind speeds of up to 50mph from 7am to 4pm on Saturday and the heaviest rain between 10.30pm and 2pm.

When Storm Amy will be most intense over Sheffield, according to Met Office.placeholder image
When Storm Amy will be most intense over Sheffield, according to Met Office. | Met Office

The Met Office said Storm Amy will bring strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales on Saturday

Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer, it added.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

