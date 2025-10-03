Stormy Amy is set to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to Sheffield when it intensifies on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind from midnight Friday until 7pm on Saturday, October 4.

Its hour-by-hour forecast shows wind speeds of up to 50mph from 7am to 4pm on Saturday and the heaviest rain between 10.30pm and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Storm Amy will be most intense over Sheffield, according to Met Office. | Met Office

The Met Office said Storm Amy will bring strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales on Saturday

Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer, it added.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.