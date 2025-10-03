Storm Amy: When storm will be most intense over Sheffield on Saturday, according to Met Office
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind from midnight Friday until 7pm on Saturday, October 4.
Its hour-by-hour forecast shows wind speeds of up to 50mph from 7am to 4pm on Saturday and the heaviest rain between 10.30pm and 2pm.
The Met Office said Storm Amy will bring strong and gusty winds to parts of England and Wales on Saturday
Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer, it added.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.