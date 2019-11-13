Soldiers have arrived in Doncaster to help with the flood relief effort Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Military personnel from the Light Dragoons were spotted laying down sandbags in Stainforth, Doncaster, this morning and attempting to shore up the village's bridge.

The aim is to improve access to Fishlake, one of the areas which has been worst affected by last week's rain, with one month’s worth falling in 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 80 soldiers have arrived so far, with a further 80 from the Royal Anglians set to be deployed later this morning.

The help comes amid fears that further bad weather could be on the way on Thursday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for rain for the whole day covering a vast region from Portsmouth to Hull.

Five severe ‘danger to life’ warnings on the River Don in South Yorkshire have been downgraded today but yesterday, the Prime Minister warned there could be further flooding across the country after chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee.

Boris Johnson also announced relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for locals councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.

Up to £2,500 would be available for small to medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts and which are not covered by insurance.

The Prime Minister also urged people in affected areas to heed the warnings of emergency services, after some residents in Fishlake remained in their homes despite being advised by Doncaster Council to evacuate.

The announcements came after both Labour and the Liberal Democrats criticised the Government's response to flooding, which is rapidly turning into an election issue.