UK forecasters say snow is headed for the North of England - but Sheffield is likely to get nothing but rain.

Several national newspapers today are warning of snow in the strongest terms this Thursday. The Mirror says the white stuff will "blast Britain," Daily Express warns of a "swirling mass" and there is even a "nine-hour snowstorm in Yorkshire" predicted.

Meanwhile, in Sheffield, the Met Office and BBC Weather agree it will be cold and rainy, but that's about it.

Here is the forecast in Sheffield for the rest of the week and the weekend (February 21 - 25, 2024).

Sheffield weather forecast from February 21 to February 25

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Heavy rain all morning along with stiff winds reaching up to 38mph, easing off at 1pm and coming to a stop by 4pm. Cloudy for rest of the day, mild with highs of 12C. Calm and cloudy night.

Thursday, February 22, 2024: The day where rain will supposedly hit Yorkshire will be a bit showery in Sheffield and that's about all. Heavy showers between 5am and 7am, and scattered rain between 10am and 5pm. Slight breeze of up to 29mph and chillier than recent days, with highs of 8C and dropping to 3C overnight.

Friday, February 23, 2024: A chill will set in overnight, dropping to around 3C and will "feel like" -1C at times. Otherwise patchy sunshine throughout the day with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs of 8C.