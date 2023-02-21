The Met Office has addressed concerns a ‘beast from the east’ winter storm is due to hit large parts of England in the next week.

Forecasters have been warning the UK is about to fall under a phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) – but experts’ latest guidance is that the resultant freezing weather will arrive in a few weeks and will land in either late February or early March.

It comes after speculation the event would trigger “the worst snowfall in five years” this week, but for now, the Met Office predicts Sheffield will see mild temperatures and cloudy weather until Monday.

The long-term forecast for Sheffield is as follows:

File photo. The Met Office has addressed concerns there could be heavy snowfall in England this week brought on my a "sudden stratospheric warming" event.

Wednesday, February 22 – Cloudy all day with highs of 8C and stiff winds of up to 23mph. Little chance of rain.

Thursday, February 23 – Cloudy with sunny spells in the mid morning, with stiff winds making things feel colder. Highs of 7C that and early morning gusts of up to 23mph. Little chance of rain.

Friday, February 24 – Thick cloud with stronger gusts of up to 27mph all day, accompanied by mild temperatures of up to 9C. Little chance of rain.

Saturday, February 25 – Thick cloud with less noticeable winds of up to 23mph. Notably chillier, reaching highs of 7C but will feel colder. Little chance of rain.

Sunday, February 26 – Thick cloud all day with calmer winds of up to 20mph and highs of around 8C. Little chance of rain.