Snow forecast for Peak District this weekend
Parts of the UK could see the first snow of the season on Friday and Saturday, forecasters warn.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:49 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:50 am
A low pressure system moving in from the west will bring some very wet weather to much of the country during the day on Friday and into Saturday.
Forecaster say that over the higher ground of Scotland and northern England this rain could turn to snow on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday.
Met Office Yellow Warnings for rain have been issued or Wales and parts of northern England for Friday and Saturday.