Snake Pass & Woodhead Pass: Major roads between Sheffield & Manchester closed following heavy snowfall

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:53 GMT
The two main roads running between Sheffield and Manchester are both closed this morning, following a night of heavy snowfall.

Reports from the AA state that Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are closed this morning (Tuesday, November 19, 2024).

It comes after the Met Office issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and ice.

Detailing the Snake Pass closure, an AA spokesperson said: “Road closed due to snow on A57 Snake Pass both ways between A6013 / A57 (Ladybower Reservoir) (Ladybower Reservoir) and Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn).”

Information provided by the AA on the Woodhead Pass closure states: “Road closed due to snow on A628 both ways between A57 Mottram Moor (Gun Inn traffic lights) and A616 (Flouch Roundabout).”

