Sheffield's Easter weekend weather: A mix of sunshine and showers

As Sheffield residents gear up for the Easter weekend, the weather forecast promises a blend of spring conditions, offering both opportunities for outdoor activities and moments to stay cosy indoors.

The Met Office indicates that the weather will remain changeable into the following week, with a mix of showers and dry spells. Temperatures are expected to stay around the seasonal average, so keeping an eye on daily forecasts will help in planning your activities.

Good Friday (April 18): Cloudy with mild temperatures

The weekend kicks off with predominantly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 16°C, with a low of 7°C.

While the day remains mostly dry, there's a slight chance of afternoon showers, so it's advisable to keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.

Easter Saturday (April 19): Morning showers giving way to clouds

Saturday morning may see a few scattered showers, but these are expected to clear as the day progresses, leaving behind cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs around 13°C and lows dipping to 4°C.

It's a good day for indoor activities or a stroll with a light jacket.

Easter Sunday (April 20): Brightest day of the weekend

Sunday offers a brighter start, with some sunshine breaking through in the morning, with sunny intervals most of the day.

However, clouds are set to increase by the afternoon.

Temperatures will hover around 14°C during the day and drop to 7°C at night.

It's an ideal day for Easter egg hunts or a family picnic in the park.

Easter Monday (April 21): Showers expected in the afternoon

The holiday concludes with mostly cloudy skies and the likelihood of a couple of showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at 16°C, with lows around 8°C.

If you're planning to travel or engage in outdoor activities, it's wise to check the latest forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions.

