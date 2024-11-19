It’s only been a few hours but already the winter wonderland from this morning (November 19) is melting away.

However, The Star’s readers took the chance to capture some striking photos of Sheffield in the snow.

They include snaps of little ones taking in the view, shots of Hillsborough Park looking its best and the precarious resting spot of a double decker bus in Stocksbridge.

1 . Bus hits property in Stocksbridge This photo from Monday night by Lee Bennett shows how a double decker bus blocking Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge in the icy conditions. | Lee Bennett

2 . Wintry commute Minna Shkul shared this photo from their morning commute through Broomhall looking towards the flats near Waitrose. | Minna Shkul

3 . Snow for miles Phoebe Salvin shared this photo of a little one taking in the view from Hallamshire Golf Course. What a view! | Phoebe Salvin

4 . Sheffield softly glowing Shanice Fidment shared this fantastic photo showing Sheffield softly glowing in the snow, as seen from the 'Steel Steps' of South Street Park, up from the train station. | Shanice Fidment