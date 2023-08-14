News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on

Sheffield weather: Yellow weather warning for much of the North as rainstorm batters British Isles today

Heavy rainfall is expected across much of the North today, and some of it will lash Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the North today as a rainstorm is set to lash the British Isles.

The Met office is predicting heavy rain for the entirety of Wales and nearly all of the North of England, taking in Manchester, Leeds, York and Scarborough.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the British Isles today as a rainstorm is set to batter Wales and the North.A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the British Isles today as a rainstorm is set to batter Wales and the North.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the British Isles today as a rainstorm is set to batter Wales and the North.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield is just outside of the warning area, but is likely to see heavy showers for much of the day into the early afternoon, coming to an end at around 3pm.

The Steel City will see highs of around 20C today, but a stiff southernly wind of up to 25mph will keep things from feeling muggy, ahead of a cloudy evening.

Tuesday, as well as much of this week, is expected to see cloudy sunshine with little to no chance of rain.

Related topics:NorthSheffieldEnglandManchester