Heavy rainfall is expected across much of the North today, and some of it will lash Sheffield.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the North today as a rainstorm is set to lash the British Isles.

The Met office is predicting heavy rain for the entirety of Wales and nearly all of the North of England, taking in Manchester, Leeds, York and Scarborough.

Sheffield is just outside of the warning area, but is likely to see heavy showers for much of the day into the early afternoon, coming to an end at around 3pm.

The Steel City will see highs of around 20C today, but a stiff southernly wind of up to 25mph will keep things from feeling muggy, ahead of a cloudy evening.