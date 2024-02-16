Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and nearly all of England ahead of heavy rain this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sheffield and nearly all of England this weekend (February 17-18, 2024) with flood alerts issued nationwide.

Flood alerts have been issued nationwide for February 17 and 18, 2024, ahead of a sweeping band of rain pushing east. Areas such as Gloucester, Peterborough and Oxford have been warned they told they are at a high risk of flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning is in place for much of England from 3pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday, with isolated flooding and disruption to travel likely in places.

However, the Met Office predicts Sheffield will go largely unaffected as the heaviest rain will fall overnight.

Conditions will remain calm, dry and cloudy for nearly all of Saturday with only a slight breeze and mild temperatures reaching highs of 13C, until things take a turn at 5pm.

Scattered showers will quickly ramp up into heavy rain lasting from 8pm until around 1am. This will be accompanied by a stiffer wind of around 27mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It spells bad news for anyone on a night out on Saturday, but by Sunday morning conditions will return to dry, cloudy and mild.