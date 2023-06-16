The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Sheffield this Sunday, which potentially brings with it heavy rain and hail.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield, with a thunderstorm potentially battering the city this weekend. The warning, which covers the whole of England and Wales, is in force from midnight on Sunday (June 18) and will last throughout the day.

Forecasters warned that heavy rain and hail might cause flooding, and that lightning strikes and strong winds could also cause damage to buildings. The weather warning says there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, the possibility of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, along with road closures, and a slight chance of power cuts.

Despite the weather warning, there is a fair chance Sheffield will stay dry this weekend, with the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast indicating little rain, a maximum temperature of 23C on Saturday and Sunday, and the only rain in store being a light shower from 4pm on Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Over the coming days we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning and some gusty winds. While the focus of thundery showers on Friday afternoon will be Northern Ireland, that risk spreads more widely across western and southern areas of the UK on Saturday, before pushing further north on Sunday.

“As in many of these situations, these showers can be hit or miss, with some places avoiding them whilst other areas nearby may see some very wet conditions. There’s an ongoing likelihood of warnings being issued in the coming days, so keep an eye on the weather forecast for the latest outlook.”

Below is an hourly forecast for Sheffield on Sunday.

Sheffield’s hourly forecast

7am - Cloudy (10% chance of rain)

10am - Cloudy (10% chance of rain)

1pm - Cloudy (10% chance of rain)

4pm - Light shower (40% chance of rain)

7pm - Light shower (40% chance of rain)

10pm - Light shower (40% chance of rain)